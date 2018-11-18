Photos Of Excited Zamfara Twin Sisters After Being Released By Kidnappers A Month To Their Wedding

The 16-year old twin sisters named Hassana and Hussaina who were abducted along with their elder sister at Daura village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, a month ago were released unhurt.

It was said that N15million ransom was paid before the sisters regained their freedom, according to reports. Online publication, Daily Nigerian, said it spoke with the twins shortly after their release and confirmed that they were released.

According to media reports, the ransom was raised through crowd funding, family contributions and borrowing. The largest contribution came from a senator, Kabir Marafa.

On Wednesday, the abductors of the twin sisters threatened to kill one of the girls if payment of their ransom was not made on time. The twins, were kidnapped last month in Dauran town, while distributing the invitation cards of their wedding, which was slated to hold in December.

Their father, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, said the gunmen invaded their sister’s house and abducted the three of them. “We were able to establish contacts with the kidnappers and they demanded N150 million from me. I told them I had never seen that kind of money. We have lost sleep over the incident,” he said.

A family member, Ibrahim Abubakar, who spoke with the kidnappers and the twins on phone on Thursday, said the kidnappers had reduced the ransom to N15million.