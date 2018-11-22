Photos Of Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ Who Allegedly Killed DELSU Student

Here are pictures of the suspected killers of the 300 level student of Mass Communication, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Elozino Joshuana Ogege, who gruesomely murdered four days after she was declared missing.

According to police sources, the body was found buried in a bushy area in Umege by thes suspected internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’ who kidnapped the victim with the support of a security staff, Onos Ekana, who works in Site III of the university campus.

The security man who has been arrested was earlier – later confessed to the crime and revealed those also involved after severe interrogations at the State CID.

The lead he gave led to the arrest of two other suspects who are believed to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ who reside in Umege, a settlement in Abraka.

Ekana gave one of their names as Emudiaga, the owner of the house were the deceased was tied for hours before she was murdered, adding that he was promised a monthly pay of N30, 000 if the plot sails through.

The arrest was made at about 2a.m. on Saturday. The police also exhumed the body from where it was buried, as the suspects were taken back to Asaba on Sunday evening.

One of the yahoo boys is said to be at large, as the other two are at the State CID helping the police in their investigation.