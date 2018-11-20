News Feed

Photos Of This Nigerian Wedding Guest’s Outfit Has People Talking

These photos of a wedding guest’s outfit has since been trending online and a Nigerian lady who is not pleased with it, has reacted via a Facebook post.

The unidentified lady wore an outfit whose boobs almost popped out of her outfit, was said to be attending the wedding of her friend which reportedly took place over the weekend.

Photos of the wedding guest’s outfit has caught the attention of Nigerians, and a Nigerian lady, identified on Facebook as Finest Jenny who reacted to it, warned prospective guests at her wedding that they will be sent out if they wear such outfits.

She wrote;

“Wedding guest, on my wedding day there will be securities at the entrance to the venue, you dress like this they send you back to your papa house, you cannot come and seduce my innocent husband with your indecency.”

Nigerian Wedding Guest's Outfit

