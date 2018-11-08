Uncategorized

‘Please pray for me’ – Singer Tekno tells his fans he’s receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness

Nigeria Music Industry has many fantastic, outstanding singers, producers, and entertainers. One of such is Augustine Miles, also known as Tekno Miles or simply as Tekno.

Tekno Miles is a famous young Nigerian singer, songwriter, music producer, actor and model.

As we have already said Tekno is a successful singer, songwriter, and music producer, performing in the Afropop, Hip-Hop, and R&B genres. He was born on the 17th of December 1992 in Bauchi, Bauchi State in the northern part of Nigeria.

The singer recently took to his Instagram account to ask fans to pray for him as he is currently away receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

‘I’ve been away and on treatment. Pls, don’t be upset, that I can’t make it to shows I’ve been booked for. I’m taking time out fully recover and hopefully get back to doing what I love most soonest.

I apologize, and If u can pls pray for me.. God watch over us all! Thank you,’ the father of one wrote.

See his post below:

