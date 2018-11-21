Police apprehend six armed robbers wearing military uniform in Benue State

The police have arrested a gang of armed robbers in Benue State.

The six armed robbery suspects were arrested on November 19, by men of the Operation Zenda based on a tip off.

Spokesperson for the command, Moses Joel Yamu, said the suspects wore military camouflage and robbed commuters along the highway.

The suspects confessed to be part of a gang of nine, terrorising unsuspecting members of the Public along Gboko-Ugbema-Katsina Ala axis and dispossessing them of their valuables.

Effort is on to arrest remaining members of the gang. Their names are:

i. Akighir Tyolumun 18yrs (Gang leader)

ii. Iorlumun Kyanya 18yrs

iii. Chia Joshua 18yrs

iv. Tevershima Terhemba 25yrs

v. Peter Terlumun 20yrs and

vi. Tarkighir Emmanuel 18yrs all of various addresses at Ugbema in Buruku LGA.

Items recovered from them include:

i. One (1) single barrel Gun

ii. Six (6) Army camouflage uniform with three (3) caps

iii. Eight (8) Hand Sets

iv. A pair of shoes

v. One Phone charger

vi. A torchlight and

vii. A small pink coloured bag.

In another development, men of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) while on stop and search at Sati Agirigi Village Katsina Ala-Takum road sighted and suspected two persons on a Bajaj Motorcycle approaching them.

The suspects quickly turn in an attempt to escape but were given a chase. They dropped their handbag containing Fifty Five (55) ammunition of various calibres and some dangerous charms. Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects in progress.