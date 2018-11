Police have announced the arrest of the Togolese Cook, who allegedly killed his boss, Chief Ope Bademosi, the Chairman of Credit Switch Technology.

The cook, who was said to have stabbed his boss in the heart severally, just four days after he was employed, has now been caught by police.

The suspect was said to have stabbed the chief to death, then carted away valuables from the house before taking off.

More details shortly…