Police declare cook wanted for murdering popular Lagos chief, Ope Bademosi (Photos)

The police in Lagos state have declared the Togolese cook of a popular Lagos chief, Ope Bademosi, wanted for killing him at his Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate yesterday October 31st. Bademosi was the chairman of Credit Switch Limited. The cook was employed just last Sunday October 28th.

According to reports, residents of the area woke up to the news that the chief had been murdered by his cook who disappeared shortly after the murder.

A resident of the estate who spoke on condition of anonymity said

”I heard a scream from the wife, so I ran outside to their flat and saw her screaming outside with people holding her as she said that her husband had been murdered. When we got inside, we saw the man in a pool of blood with the volume of music increased to the highest level. Already we had called the attention of the estate police before going in and they arrived just on time. According to the wife, she said she left her husband very early this morning to do some transactions in the bank. On her way back, she called her husband and couldn’t hear what he was saying as his words were barely cohesive, and was just muttering words before the call dropped.

“She attempted to call him back but he wasn’t picking up his phone. On getting home, the security was still asleep and couldn’t even respond to her car horns till she got down from her car, to bang on the security’s window; that was when the security eventually woke up to open the gate for her. But unfortunately, on entering, she met her husband lying in a pool of his own blood and couldn’t find the cook who just resumed work on Sunday anywhere. That was when she screamed out for help and sent the security to help her run to see if he can still apprehend the cook. Perhaps because of fear, the security who was just employed on Sunday as well, also took to his heels upon the news that his new boss had been murdered”.

Speaking on the incident, an officer with the Nigeria Police Force Homicide Investigation Team, said

“This is very wicked. In fact, that guy must be a devil itself. He stabbed the man in multiple places. I was the first to enter the apartment. In fact, the music was so loud that even if you were to be killing 20 people here, no one would hear them scream. I was the one that put off the sound upon entering. After committing the act, the guy went to the toilet and pulled off the white uniform meant for cooks he was wearing because it was all stained with blood. He also left the knife he used inside the toilet there. If you see the knife, it’s a very strong, long and sharp knife that could only be authorised for military personnel. Afterward, he ransacked the whole apartment and carted away all valuables he could lay his hands on including an unaccountable sum of money, jewelries and the deceased phone.

“What baffles us more is that, no one seems to know anything about him because he was only employed few days ago and brought from Ondo state to resume just this last Sunday. And they only know him by his first name, which is Sunday. Again, we went through his things and found some old pictures of him putting on a camouflage belonging to republic of Benin military. Also he was in a group picture with all of them wearing Benin Republic military uniform, which suggests that he could be an ex-service man in Benin Republic.”

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ikoyi Division, Ikoyi-Lagos, SP Mustapha Tijani, said the police is on the heels of the cook that is currently on the run. He said the police would release a statement soon.