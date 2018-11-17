Police Officer Leads Gang To Rob Delta Firm Of N30m In Lagos

A Police Inspector serving in the Lagos State Command has been exposed as the leader of a notorious armed robbery gang, which uses police rifles for their nefarious activities. The police officer cum robbery kingpin is incidentally the Station Officer at the Onilekere police station, Ikeja. As a result, he had access to police rifles, which he takes at will for his gang’s operations. Though his name is being withheld because detectives are still on the trail of his gang members, he was however arrested two weeks ago following a confession by an informant.

Saturday Sun gathered that the latest robbery operation fetched him N6.5 million, which is his own share of the N30 million stolen in the attack. An informant had actually tipped him off on the possibility of robbing a drugs company in Delta State and gave him detailed inside information. The Police Inspector thereafter mobilized other gang members to carry out the operation.

Satisfied that the informant’s information was credible, the police officer and the gang, armed with AK-47 rifles taken from his police station, hit their target and successfully carried out the operation with his share being N6.5 million out of the N30 milion they stole. Saturday Sun was told that the Station Officer thereafter returned to his beat a contented man. It was gathered that the informant was however given a paltry sum out of the whole lot.

Pretending to be satisfied with what was given to him as his own share of the booty, the informant was said to have headed for the Ikeja Lagos office of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to bare it all to officers where he complained bitterly about how he was cheated in a deal that was supposed to be shared equally.

The IRT officers who reportedly put the informant through investigation were able to elicit the much needed information from him and thereafter put him under arrest.

Our correspondent was told that as this was going on, the Police Inspector’s phone number was put on tracker while his office at Onilekere police station in Area G division was quietly contacted.

As soon as the police officer got wind of what was going on at IRT, he alerted his gang members and instructed them to relocate and await further instruction from him, unknown to him that his phone conversation was being monitored by detectives. It was further gathered that when the heat was too much on him, he had to cave in and subsequently named his gang members including the informant that leaked the robbery.

The IRT investigators were also said to have extended their findings to the Inspector’s bank account, which confirmed the initial narration by the informant. When contacted, the state command spokesman, Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police said the case is being investigated by detectives attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and if the officer is found culpable, he will face dismissal.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria