Police Officers Land In Serious Trouble After Vehicle In Ondo Station Suddenly ‘Disappeared’

The cops were said to have been detained at the Criminal Investigative Department of the command.

A Toyota car, which was said to be an exhibit, was impounded and detained on the premises of the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the command in Akure, the Ondo State capital, but had been declared missing for over a month.

It was gathered that the two detained officers were on duty on the day of the disappearance of the vehicle but claimed not to know anything about how it got missing.

Speaking with Punch Metro on the matter on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr Femi Joseph, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, was not happy with the development and had ordered an investigation into the matter.

Joseph stated, “The Commissioner of Police is very bitter about it and he has ordered the trial of the two policemen who were on duty on that day. He has also queried the Officer in Command of the Anti-kidnapping Squad.

“While investigation has commenced, the command will get to the root of the matter.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria