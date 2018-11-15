Police Reacts After Its Helicopter Was Reportedly Used To Convey Huge Cash

Helicopter (File photo)

The Nigeria Police Force has denied that its helicopter and vehicle were used to convey cash as claimed in some social media reports.

Some social media reports had alleged that a helicopter belonging to the force landed at St. Paul Primary School, Omuaran, Kwara to off load cash into a vehicle belonging to Mr Tunji Ajuloopin, the APC candidate for the Nov. 17 by-election in the state.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Thursday in Abuja, said the helicopters were deployed for surveillance and airlift of officers in the Saturday Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Federal Constituency by-election.

He implored the public and the media to disregard and discountenance the publication.

Moshood said that the police helicopter and vehicle in the picture being circulated were not used to convey any cash and the vehicle does not belong to Ajuloopin as claimed.

He emphasized that the helicopters were deployed for surveillance patrols and support services to ensure secure environment during the by-election.

The spokesman urged the public to discountenance the report which he described as a deliberate blackmail to misinform the public.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure adequate security for a free, fair and credible election in the country remains unwavering,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria