Popular Channels TV Anchor, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf Delivers Baby Girl

Maupe Ogun-Yusuf and her hubby, Mohammed Bamidele Yusuf

Nigeria’s top TV anchor Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels TV is a mother. The co-host of the popular morning programme, Sunrise Daily has delivered a baby girl, Aledeh can confirm.

Maupe as fondly called by colleagues and fans has been away from her morning show making many ask questions of her whereabouts.

Baby Yusuf was born in Houston, Texas, United States. Mother and child are both fine.

The University of Lagos graduate, touted as one of the finest female broadcasters in Nigeria got married to her heartthrob, Bamidele Yusuf on Thursday, 28th of December 2017.

The couple later had their church wedding and reception, on the 30th of December, 2017 in Lagos. A ceremony that was well attended by friends, family members and well wishers.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria