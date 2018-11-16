News Feed

Popular Comedienne, Helen Paul Shows Off Her Hubby & Children In Adorable Family Photos

Nigerian actress and comedienne, Helen Paul, who has built a reputation for herself in the media and entertainment industry, has taken to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful family in new photos.

Helen Paul who is well known for her African Magic TV show, JARA, which she anchors with Uti Nwachukwu, has mastered the art of making people laugh and leaving her audience wanting more. 

Helen Paul, husband and daughter

Many might not know that the funny woman who has wowed many of her fans with her comic acts as Tatafo which involved performing with a childlike voice, is happily married with children.

Helen tied the knot with her husband, Femi Bamisile, in 2010. 

Helen Paul and her sons

Watch a video of her beautiful family below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Shock As Police Officers Nab Two Suspects On Their Way To Bomb A Community In Imo

Oyo State Government Finally Reconstructing Yinka Ayefele’s Music House

Popular Channels TV Anchor, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf Delivers Baby Girl

EFCC Reveals Names Of Top Military Officers, Politicians & Businessmen Whose Exotic Mansions Have Been Seized By The Commission

2019 Election: APC Reacts To South-East Leaders ‘Endorsement’ Of Atiku/Obi Ticket

The FG School Feeding Programme Is A Waste – Nigerian Principals Blow Hot

Real Madrid Ready To Swoop For Neymar Or Mbappe

See The Final Deadline Labour Gave FG To Implement N30,000 Minimum Wage

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Tel Aviv University In Israel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *