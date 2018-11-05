Popular female Benin pastor dies from childbirth complication (Photos)

A female pastor has passed away few days before her ‘explosive’ church programme with her husband in Benin city, Edo state.

The deceased identified as Rev. Mrs. Augustina Drumgbe popularly known as ‘Oyegeyege’ of The Faithful of God Ministry International, was preparing with her husband, Apostle Joshua, for a programme titled ‘Miracle Money’ which was slated to hold this week, before her demise.

According to reports, she died yesterday after having complications during child birth.

May her soul in peace Amen.