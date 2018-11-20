News Feed

Popular Ghanaian Pastor Caught Having Sex With A Married Woman (Video)

A Junior Pastor at Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s Glorious Wave Chapel International in Ghana, Pastor Nana Appiah had only his white singlet and white pair of boxer shorts on when he was caught in the act by the married woman’s sister.

The popular Ghanaian Pastor who is also known as someone who often criticises government over a proposed taxing of churches, reportedly got angry and struck the young lady’s sister in the face after she caught them in the act.

The lady however started screaming after she was struck and some guys in the area heard and came to her rescue.

It was gathered that Appiah who could be heard saying that he was innocent and that the lady had plotted with others to get him killed in the viral video, was beaten mercilessly by thugs in the area after they realized that he is a Pastor.

Watch the video;

Tags

You may also like

Service Chiefs’ Presence At Buhari’s Campaign Launch ‘Mistaken’ —Presidency

Dickson Blesses Jonathan Foundation With N100m, Six Hectares of Land

“If I were Nigerian, I would vote for Atiku Abubakar” – Former Ugandan Vice President

Woman On Deathbed Dies Of Cancer Few Days After Marrying Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Tosyn Bucknor Death: Falz, Olamide, Toolz, Banky W, celebrities mourn

Why I Pardoned Ex-Governor Alamieyeseigha – Jonathan Reveals in New Book

Zamfara: Bandits Kill 12 CJTF Members, Burn Motorbikes

President Buhari Accused Of Stealing ‘Next Level’ Logo From Rex Institute

2019: UPP Adopts Buhari As Presidential Candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *