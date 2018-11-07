Popular Nigerian monarch, King of Iwo caught on camera showing off his ‘swag’

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, a first-class traditional ruler in Osun state, has been caught on camera showing off his ‘swag’.

The monarch shared a video of himself on Instagram showing him all dressed up like a young, fashionable man trying to make an impression. He then walks towards the camera as he tries to display his ‘swag’.

He followed up the video with an interesting caption. The King told his followers that they should not think of monarchs as people without a life and that he has “got the right dose of swags” for them.

He wrote:

“How can you lead a generation of this era when you are stuck to the past ? When the world moves…. you move with it, The confidence of an Emperor #firstcanadianking #Teluoftheuniverse……

“most of our youths thinks kings don’t have a life and can’t swag down !!

“Guess what guys ….. you got it all wrong EmperorTelu1 got the right dose of swags for ya #dontgetittwisted”

