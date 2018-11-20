Uncategorized

Popular radio personality Tosyn Bucknor dies at 37, Nigerians react

It is a sad Tuesday morning for social media users and the Nigerian entertainment Industry after the news of Tosyn Bucknor’s demise went viral. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/1204943-nigerians-mourn-late-oap-tosyn-bucknor.html

Tosyn was a popular radio presenter and MC. She worked with Top Radio, and then Inspiration FM and many others media outlets.

The young woman was reportedly found dead, last night, by her husband of 3 years, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived home from work. The cause of death isn’t known for now, but the UNILAG graduate was born with sickle cell anaemia.

Her death has left social media users tweeting and sharing posts to pay tribute to the talented young woman who died aged 37.

While some celebrated her for her good deeds when she was alive, many others still find it difficult to belief that Tosyn Bucknor is no more.

Below are some of those reactions:

Tags

You may also like

Actress Dikeh blames her recent outbursts on her alter ego

She died due to sickle cell complications – Funke Bucknor confirms sister’s death

Comedian Seyi Law responds to troll who berated his tribute to late Tosyn Bucknor

Former world’s fattest man arrested for stealing toy & other items

Vandora seen kissing the love of her life (Video)

Chioma opens up on how she met Davido in school (Video)

Repentance and Wardrobe Change: Actress Dikeh disagrees with her colleague, Patience Ozokwor

Helen Paul lashes out at troll who advised her to get a better cream

Cardi B buys her mom a house

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *