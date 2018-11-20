Popular radio personality Tosyn Bucknor dies at 37, Nigerians react

It is a sad Tuesday morning for social media users and the Nigerian entertainment Industry after the news of Tosyn Bucknor’s demise went viral. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/1204943-nigerians-mourn-late-oap-tosyn-bucknor.html

Tosyn was a popular radio presenter and MC. She worked with Top Radio, and then Inspiration FM and many others media outlets.

The young woman was reportedly found dead, last night, by her husband of 3 years, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived home from work. The cause of death isn’t known for now, but the UNILAG graduate was born with sickle cell anaemia.

Her death has left social media users tweeting and sharing posts to pay tribute to the talented young woman who died aged 37.

While some celebrated her for her good deeds when she was alive, many others still find it difficult to belief that Tosyn Bucknor is no more.

Below are some of those reactions: