Popular Slay Queen Gets Bashed For Refusing To Pay For Clothes (Photos+Screenshots)

Popular IG slay queen who has been identified as @tejupretty.xx has been bashed by a vendor for refusing to pay her the money for clothes she bought.

The vendor revealed that she gave the brand influencer clothes to wear, take pictures, post on her IG and return it back, but Teju has refused to return her clothes

Read Below ;

“This fake ass bitch with ig acct @tejupretty.xx and @tola_officials bought two clothes from me and told me she will pay on delivery before that she told me she is a brand influencer that she will help me get customers but I told her I can’t afford the money now but maybe in future because I just started this business 6 months ago .

She said she can help me wear and tag me that I should send all the clothes I have in Nigeria to her . I told her that what’s the deal she said she will wear and tag me and send it back that’s how she does it with other people, I said ok that good, she was so nice, I sent the clothes to her she wore it it was war to post

She complained about my profile name that I should change it I said no I can’t . She said it sound local I said I will think about it in future when i’m made .

She wore the clothes and it was war when ever I asked her to give me pictures to post . She was always like i’m disturbing her.

After 10 days I started to ask her to return the clothes but she will not reply until I got angry and was always calling her to return the clothes . Before then she ordered two clothes and those ones came in to Lagos and she said have I gotten her order I said yes but I will have to get paid for the two clothes which is 28k she said yes that she will pay on delivery I said but I don’t do that.

Then I said it ok since I will be collecting the one I gave her to wear and tag me, So I sent out the clothes to her she said her limit for the day is over that she will send it. I waited she didn’t send the money so I asked her again and again she said am disturbing her over 28k.

I said how do you manage to cope when you are owing . She sed I have to be patient . it’s two weeks now I can’t keep calm even she said people are owing her 400k for weeks.

I am not the one owing her so why take it out on me . She said 28k is her grocery money that am suffering I said yes I am suffering because of this business we did, now she blocked me every here”