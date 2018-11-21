Football

‘Portugal is no fun without CR7, but this Andre Silva kid is a good watch’ – What Fans Are Saying About This Andre Silva’s Goal Is A Must Read(video)

Sevilla striker, Andre Silva, ensured that Portugal’s unbeaten run at the UEFA nations league competition was preserved during their clash with Poland today.

The skillful forward opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Poland equalised in the second half to end the match in a stalemate.

Silva, who scored from a short, pacey, whipped corner into the box by Renato Sanchez has got football lovers reacting on social media.

Video below:

What fans are saying:

