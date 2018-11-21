Power generation to hit 11,000MW by 2023 – Buhari’s Next Level Document

President Muhammadu Buhari said plans to raise Nigeria’s power generation to 11,000MW by 2023 are well underway. This was contained in his 2019 re-election manifesto, titled “Next level”. He intends to add another 4,000 in four years, if re-elected in 2019.

The “Next level” document highlights the president’s achievements so far and future projections for the next four years if re-elected. According to the manifesto document, Buhari plans to expand Nigeria’s distribution capacity on grid each year till 2023. Also, APC would pursue a minimum 1000MW incremental power capacity on grid each year till 2023.

Buhari has also planned to empower nine universities with uninterrupted solar power supply when the ongoing 37 universities have been completed. It also stated that the president is planning to add, through off-grid energy, activities in 300 markets that are benefiting from a combination of solar and wind power initiatives.