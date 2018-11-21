Music, Uncategorized

PREMIERE: Andxion – The African Son EP

ANDXION with real names ANDREW JIMMY releases yet another EP and just like fine wine he gets way better.

The Nigerian born Rapper/Singer has released his latest body of work tagged The African Son EP. On this project finesse is felt on every track, as he flows effortlessly whether rapping or singing or performing your favorite Naija upbeat tune that leaves you dancing.

It’s a six track EP which is fire from the first play till the end and would leave you all hyped, pumped & appreciative of good music.

ANDXION seems to have put a lot of attention to detail in this one, with a thematically-linked, consecutive series of tracks (from “AFRICAN LOVE” to “FAKE”).

Producers on the EP are EXE, DANNY BOI, PAUL CABBIN.

ANDXION’s music is also available on every notable websites and blogs all around the world.

TRACKLIST BELOW: 

1) AFRICAN LOVE

2) CONNECT

3) ONE MORE CHANCE

4) SWEET AJEBUTTER

5) MORE MONEY

6) FAKE




