Presidency blast Fani-Kayode, Reacts to Buhari being Jubril



Aide to president Muhammadu Buhari, on Social Media, Lauretta Onoichie, has debunked claims that the president has a double, ruling in his stead.

The Nigerian social media sphere has been agog with claims that the man holding Nigeria’s highest office, is a Sudanese called Jibril, that the actual president died many months ago, in the UK.

These claims were started by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who re-surfaced recently in Jerusalem, after more than a year away. Some Nigerians since them, have continued to propagate the gospel ‘that Buhari died in 2017’, and that Jubril, is the one in charge.

However, Mrs Onochie has dismissed the claims, saying the evil news is being sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) looter. Speaking via her Twitter handle, Onochie threw serious shades at the Femi Fani-kayode, a PDP chieftain and former minister of Aviation.

See full statement

The intelligence of some Nigerians has been insulted by the outrageous lies that Muhammadu Buhari has a double, having died in the UK. This evil is being sponsored by one of PDP’s Looters, the drug infested, crack head, Femi Fani-kayode. He is calling Nigerians, gullible. Nigerians are not!

Recall, at the start of the Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo administration, Femi Fani-kayode, mounted a campaign of targeted calumny on the persons and offices of the President Buhari and Vice President, Osinbajo. He has been manufacturing and churning out lies upon lies.

At a Press Conference on 27th February, 2015, he posited, adamantly, that an oath was administered on Osinbajo, to force him to resign as the Vice President after the election to make way for Asiwaju Tinubu to replace him – That was nearly 4 years ago. But the lies continue.

When Buhari was declared dead by Lere Olayinka, the media aid to ex-Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, it was Femi Fani-kayode who in his usual drugged up stupor, lied that the British was working to install Nasir El -Rufai as VP and later as President in 2019! A lie built on a lie.

In another outrageous lie, and in his warped, deluded and hallucinatory state,Fani-kayode lied that Osinbajo called the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, to influence the outcome of the recently conducted Osun Guber election. A clear an undiluted lie by a serial liar!

Fani-kayode is shamelessly and continuously lying to Nigerians, calling us gullible people who would swallow any lie. Whenever he opens his drug-filled mouth, hatred, bitterness & falsehood ooze. He is nothing but a fake news and hate vendor. Join me to #Report Fani-kayode to Twitter