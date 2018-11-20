Presidency explains why service chiefs attended Buhari’s ‘next level’ campaign launch

President Muhammadu Buhari came under severe criticisms after photos of his campaign launch tagged ‘Next level’, emerged and service chiefs were found to have attended.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), had said that Buhari was desperate to rig the 2019 presidential polls, to the extent that he dragged service chiefs, who are suppose to be non-partisan to his campaign launch.

However the presidency has come forth to explain why Army chief, Tukur Burutai and other service chiefs were at Buhari’s campaign launch on Sunday in Abuja.

Spokesman to the president, Mr Garba Shehu, queried the media for not first asking “what brought the Service Chiefs to the “Next Level 2019” event at the State House”, but criticising the president. According to Mr Shehu, who claimed that the service chiefs left before the event got underway, said the chiefs were mistaken of the nature of the event.

The presidential aide noted that the men were hardly seated, when they were asked to leave, as they were informed that, it was a political gathering.

In his words:

They were mistaken in their assumption that this was a non-political event, to showcase the achievements of the administration, the success of which they are a part, he said.

Hardly were they seated than did the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan AlI (Rtd) ask them to leave as this was a political gathering.

They quickly left, even before the arrival of the President and for the event to get under way. The fuss over this in therefore absolutely unnecessary.