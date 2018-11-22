News Feed

President Buhari Appoints Abaji As New Supreme Court Justice

In a letter which was read during the senate plenary on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, appointed Musa Abaji as a new Supreme Court Justice.

The verified Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate, announced the President’s latest appointment.

The tweet read, “Senate President read a letter from President Buhari on  “Appointment of Honorable Justice Musa Abaji as the justice of the supreme court of Nigeria.”

Apart from the new appointment, President Buhari also sent another letter declining assent to the Institute of Chartered Biochemists and Political Biologists of Nigeria 2018 bill.

