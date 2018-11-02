President Buhari finally given an attestation certificate & confirmation of school certificate result from WAEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has been given an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result from the West African Examination Council, Special Adviser Mr. Femi Adesina disclosed today.

Adesina, who is special adviser on media and publicity disclosed this on Twitter Friday afternoon and taunted the President’s critics, who have been wailing over his certificate.

“WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?” Femi Adesina wrote.

The registrar of West African Examination Council, WAEC, Iyi Uwadiae on Friday presented attestation and confirmation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Registrar presented only the attestation certificate because by law it cannot present a new certificate having allegedly issued the first one which the President said was with the Military Board.

Uwadiea came from the WAEC headquarters in Ghana to present the attestation certificate to the President in his mini conference hall.