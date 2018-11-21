Presidential Candidate, Fela Durotoye Unveils Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya As Running Mate (Photo)

Fela Durotoye, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) presidential candidate, has unveiled his running mate for the 2019 general elections, Allure Vanguard reports.

She is Hajia Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya.

The motivational speaker-turned-politician tweeted: “I’m incredibly proud to unveil my running mate, & with your support & God’s Grace, the next Vice President of Nigeria, Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya…”

Hajia Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya

According to the father of three, Khadijah, a lawyer by training, hails from Bida, in Niger state, but was born in Kaduna to Alhaji Audu Bida, popularly known as Alhaji Audu Kongila & Hajiya Aisha Sherriff Usman.

“Her father was a mega Construction mogul in the early 50s & 60s, who built most of the roads in Northern Nigeria that linked to the Southern states of the country, a Philanthropist and devout Muslim.

“She has an LLB Law degree from the University of Abuja & Masters in Law & Diplomacy from the University of Jos. Continuous learning, focus & determination are her strategy to personal growth & development.

“Khadijah founded a variety of social enterprises & businesses & sits on the Board of a few SMEs & possesses over 10years experience in humanitarian & community outreach programs.

“As the Founder/ED of Beyond Mentors Inc.& Beyond Mentors Community Care Initiatives (BMCCi) addresses & prevents poverty from the cradle, especially in Northern Nigeria

“BMCCi has an advocacy arm called the Women community of Africa (WCA).

“She established & launched Rags to Riches (R2R) clubs 8 public schools in Kaduna & Abuja extended to out of school programs (IDP Schools) in collaboration with Life Builders Initiatives another NGO in Abuja & has grown to over 181 members.

“Khadijah’s objective is to keep finding innovative ways to add value to communities advocating for literacy through fun learning from the cradle, which earned her an award for Excellence; for promoting quality Education In Nig, from the Civil society Action coalition on Education.

“She is happily Married to Alhaji Haruna Dalhatu Iya, a building Engineer & former Deputy Director of CBN, from the Royal Family of Masaba Dynasty. He has the coveted title of Iyan Nupe.

“Khadijah has 5 biological children & has raised many others.

