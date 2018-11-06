Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Arrive Nigeria

The Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, have arrived in Abuja.

They arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 2:00 pm on Tuesday, where they were welcomed by top government officials.

The couple’s three-day visit to Nigeria is part of their nine-day tour of Africa.

During their stay in Nigeria, the Royal Highnesses will undertake a series of engagements in Abuja and Lagos.

They will meet with some of Nigeria’s dynamic youth as well as traditional leaders, the business community, the armed forces, and people from the arts, fashion and charitable sector.

The visit will highlight key themes in both nations’ relationship, including the importance of Commonwealth ties, youth opportunity, business and entrepreneurship, educating of women and girls, and defence co-operation, among other issues.

This is the third time the Prince of Wales will be visiting the country, his previous visits were in 1990, 1999 and 2006, while it will be the Duchess of Cornwall’s first time in Nigeria.