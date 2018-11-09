Uncategorized

Prince Charles seen reading his speech with a rechargeable lantern in Abuja, Nigerians react

Some days after Prince Charles got on the headlines for attempting to speak pidgin english (Naija no dey carry last), Nigerians have spotted something bizarre and it’s going viral

Complaints have been laid by some Nigerians in twitter over the poor reception of the Pince, first, it was the seating arrangement of monarchs, then it was the quality of the cake.

Now, Twitter users are talking about the fact that Prince Charles had to read his speech with a rechargeable lantern because the room was poorly lit.

Read tweets below;




