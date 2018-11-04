News Feed

Princess Shyngle calls Michael Essien’s wife ‘dumbest wife of the year’

Instagram ‘slay queen’,Princess Shyngle has reacted to reports that Michael Essien’s wife, Akosua Puni has packed her things and left his house after finding out that her husband was ‘benging and genging’ a slay queen on TV.

Princess Shyngle who revealed in an interview with Delay that, she dated Michael Essien for a year and didn’t know he was married until she later Googled to find out and that was what ended the relationship.

Shyngle who seems unfazed about the perceptions people have about her took to her Instagram stories and described Essien’s wife as ‘dumb’ for leaving her home.

She posted; “If you leave your husband’s house because he’s still in love with his ex and can’t let her go then you should definitely receive the dumbest wife of the year award”

Tags

You may also like

“I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant Outside Wedlock” – Actress Nazareth Jesse Declares

WAEC Headquarters In Ghana Has No Record Of Buhari’s Certificate – Reno Omokri

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu And His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

I used to be a chronic stammerer – IK Ogbonna

Bobrisky Says His Mother Taught Him How To Snatch People’s Husbands

You removed your womb so as not to have kids – Ghanaian Actress blasts colleague

Nigerian boy slams those against his affair with a 85-yr-old white grandma (Photos)

Fayose Goes Shopping After Regaining Freedom From EFCC Custody

Prostitute throws man from third floor over refusal to pay for services rendered

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *