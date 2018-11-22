Principal Suspect Of Offa Robbery, Michael Adikwu Is Dead – Kwara Attorney General

Five out of the six Offa bank robbery suspects appeared before an Ilorin high court on Wednesday without the prime suspect, Michael Adikwu, who has was said to have died.

Michael Adikwu

Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), disclosed at a Kwara State High Court on Wednesday, that the principal suspect in the Offa bank robbery, Michael Adikwu, a dismissed police constable, is dead. According to PUNCH, the court judge made the revelation when five of the six principal suspects were brought to court. The five suspects arraigned were Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran. The late Adikwu was said to have confessed to being the mastermind of the bloody operation where no fewer than 32 people were killed in the robbery which involved five commercial banks on April 5, 2018. The suspects: Kunle Ogunleye, a.ka. Arrow; and Michael Adikwu

When the case came up, Ajibade, who said that his office received the case file of the robbery operation on Monday evening said that the head of Police investigation team, Abba Kyari informed him that one of the suspects, Michael Adikwu was dead.

Ajibade who said that the police was yet to give details of Adikwu’s death said that the five suspects brought to court could not be charged until an amendment was made on the charge sheet.

According to him, “we have the names of six suspects on our charge sheet, but they brought five suspects, we cannot go on with the case until we amend the charges because we can not prosecute a dead person.

The Attorney General also said that the case could not go on because the suspects had no legal representation, and urged the court to adjourn the case so that the charges could be amended and the suspects could get legal team to represent them.