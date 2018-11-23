By Saheed News Feed, PoliticsNovember 23, 2018 Public Disgrace!! Angry Nigerians Embarrass Rotimi Amaechi while defending Buhari in Abuja (Video) Watch the video below; Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Fact Checker: Is Boko Haram ‘technically defeated’? Video: Nigerian man publicly humiliates his girlfriend with a fake proposal at Onitsha ShopRite ‘Buhari is not intellectually fit to govern this country” Shehu Sani reacts to how presidency received Jonathan’s book Buhari’s aides call out FFK for claiming Buhari is Jubril, from Sudan Respect your old age and stop lying!!! Jonathan’s aide comes after Buhari’s aides Actress Fella Makafui gets new car from her new boyfriend hours after her ex disgraced her by collecting the one he bought for her (Video) Former Nollywood Actress, Regina Askia Shows Off Her American Husband (Photos) What late OAP Tosyn Bucknor and her sister looked like as little girls (Photo) Previous articleFact Checker: Is Boko Haram ‘technically defeated’? Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.