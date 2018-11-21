Rapper Idowest slammed for calling Davido “the Jesus of our time.”

30Billion Gang rapper, Idowest pens a birthday message to Davido and comes under heavy backlash.

The rapper appreciated the singer for all his help, praising him and calling him the ‘Jesus of our time’ and a fan does not like his choice of words.

The rapper message read;

“ITS KING DAY !!!! LIFE CHANGER

JESUS OF OUR TIME !!! I JUST WANNA USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO SAY A BIG THANK FOR ALL YOU HAVE DONE IN MY LIFE !!! WILL NEVER REPAY YOUR KINDNESS ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND AND GOD BLESS YOU 🙏🏿 @davidoofficial 🚀🚀🚀🖤🙅🏿‍♂️”