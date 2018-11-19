News Feed

Rapper, Olamide Chills With Hot Women (Photos)
 

Olamide (middle)

Beautiful ladies surrounded Olamide as he attended a high-profile event in Lagos State.

Alcohol company, Hennessy organized a social event in Lagos and he was swarmed by beautiful ladies.

Olamide Adedeji, known by his stage name Olamide but popularly called Olamide Baddo or BaddoSneh, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist.

He records mostly in Yoruba, his native tongue. In 2011, he released his debut studio album Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes. He is 29 and has a child.

