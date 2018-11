Controversial American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has fired his entire team, including his manager, booking agent, publicist and also went ahead to cancel his remaining tour dates.

The 22-year-old rapper made the announcement in an Instagram video and hinted that members of his team were booking shows without his knowledge and had stolen money from him.

At the end of the video, 6ix9ine revealed that his new album will drop next Friday, November 23, 2018