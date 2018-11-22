Rapper, Zainab shades her colleagues over Blac Chyna’s bleaching cream

Rapper, Zainab has now taken the side of Blac Chyna as she shades her fellow artistes who slammed the US socialite over her plans of selling her bleaching cream in Nigeria.

The rapper was infuriated from her write up on her twitter page where she bashed her colleagues for being fake, she calls them pretenders as they make use of foreign vixens in their videos when ‘the title of their songs would be about Amaka or Folake’ and now they are urging ladies to stick to their black skin saying it is beautiful.

The rapper wrote saying;

Nigerian artistes talking on the Black Chyna/bleaching creams issue like they ain’t contributing to colorism. Lmao y’all music videos only have light skin and oyinbo women, FOH — Zainabu🌻🇳🇬 (@Zainy_d_Rapper) November 21, 2018

The most annoying part is that the song would be about Amaka or Folake but its oyinbo that’ll be shaking yansh in the Video!

Rubbish! 😤 https://t.co/pZJNnKlXRx — Zainabu🌻🇳🇬 (@Zainy_d_Rapper) November 21, 2018