Rayo 2 Barca 3: Despite Pulling Barcelona Level, Fans Still Lash At Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona were heading for their second defeat of the season in the domestic league before former Borrusia Dortmund forward, Ousmane Dembele, pulled them level with a beautiful one time volley deep into the second half.

With Barcelona trailing by two goals to one, the French International was thrown into the fray in the 52nd minute by his coach, Ernesto Valverde, and he pulled them level in the 87th minute.

The Spanish champion went on to win the match through Luis Suarez who scored with virtually the last kick of the matchurch.

Despite his heroic feat today, fans have been on social media calling him out. While some are of the opinion that he didn’t offer much in the the contest, others feel he was just lucky with the equaliser.

What they are saying below:

 

