Rayo Vallecano 2 Barcelona 3: Describe This Dembele’s Goal In One Word

Barcelona got a scrappy win at Estadio de Vallecas stadium after finding themselves trailing in the second half during their clash with Rayo Vallecano in the domestic league.

The Spanish champions had opened the scoring after just 11 minutes of play in the first half through Luis Suarez before the host drew level to end the first half 1-1.

The host took the lead after the restart and took to parking the bus with the aim of seeing out the game.

But with 10 minutes remaining in the match, French International, Ousmane Dembele lashed onto to a half clearance from the host and put the ball beyond the shot stopper to make the scores 2-2, before Luis Suarez completed the turn around in the 90th minute to take the maximum three points home.

