Football

Rayo Vallecano 2 Barcelona 3: Describe This Dembele’s Goal In One Word

Barcelona got a scrappy win at Estadio de Vallecas stadium after finding themselves trailing in the second half during their clash with Rayo Vallecano in the domestic league.

The Spanish champions had opened the scoring after just 11 minutes of play in the first half through Luis Suarez before the host drew level to end the first half 1-1.

The host took the lead after the restart and took to parking the bus with the aim of seeing out the game.

But with 10 minutes remaining in the match, French International, Ousmane Dembele lashed onto to a half clearance from the host and put the ball beyond the shot stopper to make the scores 2-2, before Luis Suarez completed the turn around in the 90th minute to take the maximum three points home.

Video below:

You may also like

Rayo 2 Barca 3: Despite Pulling Barcelona Level, Fans Still Lash At Ousmane Dembele

Arsensl 1 Liverpool 1: ‘Jay Jay Okocha’s legacy is in safe hands’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Iwobi’s ‘Sumptuous’ Assist For Lacazette(video)

‘Emery Ball Is REAL. We Got Our ARSENAL Back.’- Fans Laud Unai Emery For Going 13 Matches Unbeaten

‘We keep on working. Sacrifice, effort and calm.’ -Real Madrid Back To Winning Ways And Their Players React

What Arsenal Coach Said About Iwobi After Helping The Team Equalise Against Liverpool Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian

Fans Throw Mud At Mkhitaryan For Awful Showing Against Liverpool

What Marcus Rashford Said After Scoring Late Winner For Manchester United Would Leave You Thrilled

Here Is How Manchester United’s Players Reacted To Moving Up On The League Table

Manchester United Left It Late At Bournemouth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *