Real Madrid Confirms Solari’s Appointment On A Permanent Basis But Diego Maradona Feels The Argentine Won’t Last

Santiago Solari who was appointed barely 2 weeks ago after taking over from former Real Nadrid coach, Julen Lopetegui, has been confirmed on a permanent basis. The former coach’s reign saw Real Madrid set an unpleasant record of not finding the back of the net in 5 consecutive games and were in 12th position before the Argentine took over.

Solari has since taking over two weeks ago gone on to win all his four matches in charge there by setting a new record of first Real Madrid coach to win four consecutive matches in a debut season.

His appointment which was made yesterday has generated a lot of reactions and one person who has made his view known is Argentina legend, Diego Maradona. The highly controversial figure likened his appointment to that of former Argentina coach, Scaloni who didn’t spend up to 3 months as the La Albiceleste coach.

What he said: