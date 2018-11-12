Football

Real Madrid May Have Found Zidane’s Replacement

Real Madrid have won all four matches since Santiago Solari took over the reins from former coach, Julen Lopetegui, after a string of unpleasant results culminated in his sack. The Los Blancos  have scored 15 goals in Santiago Solari’s first four games in charge, more than Julen Lopetegui’s last 11 matches combined.

The champions league holder lost their multi trophy winning coach, Zinedine Zidane, who decided to step down after helping them to an unprecedented third consecutive champions league win.

Solari seems to have given them their identity back as evident in their game against Celta Vigo which they won by four goals to two and also played the breathtaking football that they are known for.

You may also like

Thiery Henry Equals 17 Years ‘Unwanted’ Record

Daring Or Bravery – What Do You Think Of This Sergio Ramos Goal???(Video)

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 12TH NOVEMBER

AC Milan vs Juventus: What An Emotional Night For Gonzalo Higuain

Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Juventus Clear With ‘This Sweet’ Goal(Video)

Chelsea Fans Troll Willian After Their Goalless Draw With Everton

‘Kovacic Is So Damn Good’ – Chelsea Fans React To Another Master Class From Their Real Madrid Loanee, Mateo Kovacic.

‘We Are So Shit Without Pogba’ – Fans React To Paul Pogba Missing In Action During Manchester Derby

‘Barkley actually had us all fooled for 3 games’ – Fans Throw Mud At Ross Barkley For Being Below Par

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *