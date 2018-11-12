Real Madrid May Have Found Zidane’s Replacement

Real Madrid have won all four matches since Santiago Solari took over the reins from former coach, Julen Lopetegui, after a string of unpleasant results culminated in his sack. The Los Blancos have scored 15 goals in Santiago Solari’s first four games in charge, more than Julen Lopetegui’s last 11 matches combined.

The champions league holder lost their multi trophy winning coach, Zinedine Zidane, who decided to step down after helping them to an unprecedented third consecutive champions league win.

Solari seems to have given them their identity back as evident in their game against Celta Vigo which they won by four goals to two and also played the breathtaking football that they are known for.