Real Madrid To Hire Santiago Solari As Permanent Coach Till End Of Season

Real Madrid have reportedly filed papers to appoint Santiago Solari as a permanent first-team coach, after he secured the best start of any manager in 116-YEAR history.

In a new report by ESPN, the Spanish FA (RFEF) confirmed that Real Madrid are expected to confirm the 42-year-old, who has won all four of his games in caretaker charge, as the first-team boss until at least the end of the season.

The Argentine coach who was initially coaching the Real Madrid’s Castilla youth side, was made the caretaker of the senior team when Julen Lopetegui was sacked after the 5-1 Clasico defeat at Barcelona in October.

Since taking over, he has won all his four games including Melilla, Valladolid, Viktoria Plzen and Celta Vigo, convincing the Real Madrid board that he is the best man for the job.