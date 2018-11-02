Football

Real Madrid’s Problem Is Not Just About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Departure

Real madrid have been inconsistent across all front since they lost their all time highest goal scorer to Serie A champions, Juventus, during the summer transfer window.

The prolific forward helped them to a record three consecutive champions league trophy before departing to engage in a new challenge.

Many have pointed that the Los Blancos recent woes is as a result of the prolific forward’s departure as they have been having difficulties in front of goal.

The main problem is that the European champions are not good at managing their players as evident in James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic and Achraf Hakim.

The trio left the club after limited playing time but have gone on to become  top performer at the respective destinations.

