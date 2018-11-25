Reality star Blac Chyna gets into a street fight with someone allegedly insulting her in Abuja (Video)

Popular American celebrity Angela Renée White (born May 11, 1988), professionally known as Blac Chyna gets drunk after her show in Abuja, Nigeria.

The star whose appearance in the country is not devoid of controversy after promoting a lightning cream of about N90,000 was allege to have come late for the show and made to leave just after 30 minutes of partying with fans and host.

This according to reports, did not go well with the promoters who decided to hold her down until she had a full performance as agreed.

In a video that later surface on the internet, Blac Chyna could be seen being pushed into a waiting vehicle while a man approached her in a rather unfriendly manner.

She was however being protected by her Police escort and she obviously looked drunk as confirmed by the voice of the make of the video.

See the video: