Regina Daniels shows off cleavage, caught smoking in new photos

Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared cleavage-baring photos for her fans and followers on the gram!

Check them out below:

Meanwhile, Regina was recently caught smoking shisha with multiple reactions mounting on social media.

The talented actress kept puffing thick smoke into the air as she eased off stress. Regina has over 2 million followers on social media and many have been questioning her actions.

She was born in Asaba, Delta State. She is also a student of the Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State.

See more images:

