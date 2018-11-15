Residents Panic As Boko Haram Terrorists Set Houses On Fire In Borno (Photos)

It has been reported that Boko Haram terrorists have caused serious commotion in a community in Borno state after storming the place at night.

The terrorists set fire to buildings in the community sending residents into a panic mode.

This revelation was made by the Nigerian Army which issued a statement on Facebook about the development. The army revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists have resorted to arson as a result of their frustration by the current military deployments which has made most towns and villages impenetrable in the North East.

The army wrote: “JUST IN: BHTs Resort to Arson. Frustrated by the current military deployments which has made most towns and villages impenetrable in the North East, the BHTs, have resorted to arson of make shift houses in remote settlements.

“Just before Midnight on 14 November 2018, a pocket of BHTs sneaked into Mammanti village along Damboa Road in Borno State, fired some shots to scare the inhabitants and set some houses ablaze.

“Troops from 251 Task Force Battalion were quickly mobilized to engage the BHTs who fled in disarray. However, 2 civilians were wounded and have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. Exploitation of the area is ongoing. Pictures are attached.”

See more photos of Boko Haram’s actions below:

