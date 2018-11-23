Politics, Trending

Respect your old age and stop lying!!! Jonathan’s aide comes after Buhari’s aides

The presidency on Thursday dismissed so many of the claims in the newly launched book, written by former president Goodluck Jonathan. Spokesman to the president, Mr Garba Shehu, in a very lengthy statement yesterday revealed among many things, that corruption has been well tackled by the present administration, contrary to Jonathan’s claim that corruption is worse now, than it was, when he left office.

Reacting, Jonathan’s former aide, and strong opposition voice to the current administration, Reno Omokri knocked the president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, for saying Jonathan and the PDP has no achievement to boast of, even though they ruled the country for 16 years – As he highlighted the many achievements under Jonathan’s belt.

Omokri in a counter attack said the former president built 165 almajiri schools, Abuja-Kad railway, 4 power stations, 4 hospitals – And that Buhari has built nothing since being in power for four years.

Mr Garba Shehu also noted in his Thursday statement that “when President Buhari came into power in 2015, the country had accumulated debt, which took it back to the level it was before the Paris Club Debt forgiveness,” – In his response, Omokri said PDP only borrowed ₦7 trillion for 16years but Buhari has borrowed ₦13 trillion in only 3 years..

