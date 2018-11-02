News Feed

Return One Illegal AK 47, Collect N1m – Zamfara Governor Guarantees

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state has announced a reward of N1 million on every illegal AK 47 rifle returned to the state government.The governor, who announced this at a news conference in Gusau, said the gesture had become necessary following the unabated increase in crime, especially abduction in the state.

He wondered why “in 2015, with just about 250 soldiers, the crime rate was low but with over 1,600 soldiers of different categories, we cannot contain crime in the state.”

He said with the proposed engagement of 8,500 youths as civilian task force, those involved would be better equipped in the fight against armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the state.

He said that many of the youths that would be engaged would come from the rural areas where the crime rate was higher.

“I am confident that since the locals know the people in their surroundings, they will be quick in detecting any new comer or suspicious movement.”

Armed bandits have continued to storm various communities in the state, especially at the rural areas where they kill, maim, abduct people and burn houses, shops and other properties.

