Return our ancient artifacts, carted away from Benin Kingdom in 1897 – Oba of Benin to Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales, Charles and Duchess of Cornwall were welcomed to the State House, Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Some traditional rulers such as Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe; Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and others.

However, in a meeting which the Nigerian traditional rulers which held at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Paul Arkwright, in Abuja – The Oba of Benin, requested Prince Charles to lend a voice to the age-long call for the artifacts looted from ancient Benin during Benin Massacre in 1897.

The Oba said the return of the artifacts will facilitate the creation of an Oba Palace Museum, for the purpose of promoting tourism in his kingdom.

In his own words: