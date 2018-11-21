News Feed

Rich Nollywood Actress, Liz Anjorin Finally Names Her ‘Sugar Daddy’
 

Liz Anjorin (Right) and the presenter

Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has opened up on her sugar daddy who bought her a new car.

The light skinned actress who was a guest at TVC Entertainment splash yesterday made the revelation.

She said: ”These days, you have to mean a lot to a man before he would spend so much on you. When I said a ‘sugar daddy’ bought me a car, I was referring to God.’

”Most of us, women are sometimes troublesome and naughty, and that is why it appears like there is always feud among us in the Industry. You should know that quarreling happens everywhere. 

“I wouldn’t want to mentor any young person admiring me because they have no idea the extent I go to be who I am. They should take their mothers as their role models. Also, they shouldn’t fall for everything they see on social media.’

