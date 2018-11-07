Rick Ross welcomes a baby boy with his girlfriend Brianna Camille

Rap Mogul, Rick Ross and his girlfriend Brianna Camille have welcomed their second child, a boy and they named him Billion Leonard Roberts.

The 42-year-old rapper who shares a daughter with his fitness model girlfriend took to his Twitter page this morning to share the good news.

He wrote:

‘Let’s all welcome my son ‘Billion Leonard Roberts’ to the world.’

The latest addition is Rick Ross’ fourth child. The rapper has two other kids, a daughter, Toie Roberts, whose mom is Lastonia Leviston and a son, William Roberts III, whose mother is Tia Kemp.