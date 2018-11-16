Rotimi Amaechi must resign for using state funds to finance Buhari’s campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the resignation of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for funding President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection campaign with state resources.

The opposition party asked that the All Progressives Congress( APC) chieftain and former governor of Rivers state be made to resign, by Buhari to give his much talked about integrity, a boost.

PDP also said that Amaechi has no right to compare President Buhari with its party’s presidential candidate, whom they claim has been generally accepted by Nigerians.

The PDP in their statement entitled ‘Using Aso Rock to Fund Muhammadu Buhari Campaign’ on Friday evening, via their twitter account, said thus:

We challenge President Muhammadu Buhari to demand the immediate resignation of Rotimi Amaechi as the Minister of Transportation to demonstrate his (Buhari) touted integrity.

This action of Amaechi demonstrates the height of corruption both in Buhari administration and the person of his campaign DG. We wonder how Amaechi will compare the failed and discredited President Buhari to the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has been generally accepted.

How can Amaechi compare Atiku, a known and tested nationalist, who has become the rallying point for national rejuvenation and reawakening to President Buhari, who has sunk the nation deeper into the sea of nepotism, divisiveness, dissentions and agonizing despondency?