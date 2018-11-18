Runtown Acquires A White Baby Lion As A Pet (Photo+Video)

Talent singer and songwriter, Runtown has acquired a rare baby white lion has his pet. The Singer shared a photo and video on his Instagram page, with the white lion. He captions it:

“Say hello to my pet lion. What should we call it?”

See photos and a video of him feeding the lion

And singer Davido commented, “God forbid”. Other followers have condemned the act, some urging him to return it because of the danger it could pose when it grows up.

The white lion is a rare color mutation of the lion, specifically the Southern African lion.The white lion cost about a 140000 United States Dollars.It is rated as the most expensive pet to own.